National cycling event coming to Colne

Top international and British cycling teams are gearing up for the Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix.

The national men’s race is heading to Colne on Tuesday for its toughest circuit in what will be the fourth race in the 2019 series.

The high powered events start at 6-30pm by Colne’s historic market cross and Ian Wilson, managing director of headline sponsor Fort Vale Engineering, will be watching the big race for the first time.

Ian has been a competitive cyclist in the past and is looking forward to the adrenaline rush of an energy-fuelled event.

Fort Vale has been sponsors of the Sprint for Success since 2014 and for the last two years has been headline sponsors.

Ian said: “We have a cycling culture at Fort Vale which runs right through the age range of the company from 16 year old apprentices to me at 73!”

The global engineering company employs over 400 staff at its headquarters in Simonstone and Ian’s name is on the new state of the art Wilson Fort sports facilities there.

Race night, organised by Colne Town Council and Cycling Development Pendle Partnership, starts in the town centre with the Youth Race at 6-30pm followed by the Riggs Autopack Sprint for Success at 7-15pm.

And the Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix starts at 8-15pm with more details on www.colnetowncouncil.org.uk

Mary Thomas, chairman of Colne Town Council said: “Come into town and enjoy an exciting high speed spectacle with all the thrills of street racing.

“Many businesses will be staying open late and there’ll be an amazing atmosphere in town. Nail biting finishes are guaranteed as cyclists battle it out to be on the winners’ podium."

Race organiser Len Woffindin said: “We work with British Cycling to bring this race to Colne and there’ll be six teams from Union Cycliste Internationale plus top UK teams.

“We expect the leaders in the series to be powering through the streets of Colne including the current series leader Matthew Bostock who rides with Canyon.

“And there’ll be Chris Latham in current secnd place who I’ve known since he was 10 years old. Look out for George Ward currently in third place who rides for Swiss Carbon Pro Cycling.

“And John Mould in fifth place is racing for Madison Genesis – a fantastic team which has been on the podium for many years at the Colne Grand Prix.

“It’ll be a fantastic night of racing."