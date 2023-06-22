He earned the moniker when he launched a challenge to raise £1M for Pendleside Hospice. Determined to hit the target, no matter how long it takes, Shaun set up the group Pendleside Warriors and has called on local businesses, shops and individuals to join the cause and hit the £1M target for the hospice. Anyone can sign up as warriors and all you need to do is create a justgiving page via the campaign page and encourage your family and friends to do the same. Then you can complete a fundraising event in the name of The Pendleside Warriors.

To raise cash Shaun took part in what is reputed to be the world's toughest race, known as the Dragon's Back Race. A multi-day race running across mountains from North to South Wales, and this month he will begin an epic 1,200 mile walk from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

Can you tell us a little bit about yourself? (

Shaun Foxcroft is the man behind the Pendleside Warriors campaign, launched in 2021 with the aim of raising £1M for Pendleside Hospice

My name is Shaun Foxcroft, I'm 38 years old and I work at Tayyabah bakery on Gannow Lane and at a new start up company that will be launching at the Business First office building in Liverpool Road from September.

How long have you lived/worked in Burnley?

I've lived and worked in Burnley for the best part of my life.

Why did you choose to live/stay/work in Burnley?

I was fortunate enough to be born here and I will always call Burnley my home. Even when I travel the world for years there's no place like home. I stay in Burnley one because it’s my happy place and also because I think it important that you work to make your town one that our children can be proud to inherit.

What do you think are the best parts of the town?

I reckon I could fill a book with what I like about burnley. The short answer though is the people and the place are my top two. The folk I meet are kind, humble and always up for a challenge. Not to mention they're like scousers, in the sense that they're passionate and always having a laugh. When you combine that with the geographical position of Burnley and the innovative mindset of our business leaders it's a recipe for success.

Is there anything you dislike about Burnley?

Its such a beautiful place to live. The issue I have isn't with Burnley, its with people who don't know how to use a bin. I just don't get it, is it really that difficult to walk along the street and put your rubbish in the bin? I remember the first and last time I threw a sweet wrapper on the street. My mum let out a very disapproving “Excuse you, Mr Foxcroft” I was about three years old. I turned round and sawmy mum and grandma both looking at me with ‘that’ look. I asked them about it when I was a little older and they told me it was about having respect for yourself and the people you share this town with. I'll never forget it.

How would you describe Burnley to a visitor who has never been here before?

I'd say hold on tight, your gonna meet the good, the bad and the lovely. I'd tell them to have a mooch about town and go out for a coffee or a couple of drinks on the way to watch the mighty Clarets on the turf. And for the next few days enjoy trekking in the surrounding countryside. My cherry on the cake for a trip to Burnley would be to hike up Pendle hill and grab a pub lunch on your way down. The food is great and you can usually find a Moorhouse brewery label on the bar.