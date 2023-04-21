News you can trust since 1877
My Burnley: Leader of Burnley Council Coun. Afrasiab Anwar tells us why he loves his hometown

In this week’s My Burnley feature the leader of Burnley Council, Coun. Afrasiab Anwar gives his views on the place he calls home.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

Can you tell us a little bit about yourself? My name is Afrasiab Anwar and I work for Lancashire County Council as the Community Team Leader of the Equality and Diversity Team in Education Improvement. I'm also the Leader of Burnley Borough Council.

How long have you lived/worked in Burnley?

I’ve lived in Burnley for most of my life and worked here in various roles for over 20 years, including in a voluntary capacity with well known local community and charity organisations.

Afrasiab Anwar, the leader of Burnley Council, is the subject of this week's My BurnleyAfrasiab Anwar, the leader of Burnley Council, is the subject of this week's My Burnley
Why did you choose to live/stay/work in Burnley? Because it’s home and there's no place like home

What do you think are the best parts of the town? Our parks and rural areas. My personal favourite is Towneley Park. But you can't talk about Burnley and not mention Turf Moor. Burnley FC being promoted is great for the whole town. When the club does well the whole town does well and a premier town deserves a premier league club!!

Is there anything you dislike about Burnley? The only thing I dislike about Burnley is the way we sometimes attract bad press.

How would you describe Burnley to a visitor who has never been here before? A proper northern mill town with proud heritage embracing the old with the new, beautiful countryside, great parks, and most of all warm and friendly people.

