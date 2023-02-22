Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?

My name is Ida Carmichael and I am a retired health administrator of 24 years. I also served the town as a borough councillor in the Whittlefield with Ightenhill Ward for 21 years. During that time I sat on, and chaired, various committees and in 2008/2009 I had the honour of being the Mayor of Burnley.

How long have you lived/worked in Burnley?

Having served six years in the army I married a Burnley lad and so we settled in his home town.

Why did you choose to live/stay/work in Burnley?

Burnley is such a friendly town, nothing is too much trouble for your neighbours should you need their help.

What do you think are the best parts of the town?

Regeneration in the town centre is slowly taking place (look at the new cinema complex being built and the work along Harry Potts Way from the bus station), and don’t forget Padiham, how marvellous is that looking now after all the work that’s been carried out ? The flood defence work currently underway in Padiham should ensure that the risk of flooding in the town centre is greatly reduced.

Is there anything you dislike about Burnley?

Negativity – it’s too easy to throw a comment designed to show the town in a bad light. To the residents that do this, try living in far worse places and you would soon appreciate what we have here in Burnley.

How would you describe Burnley to a visitor who has never been here before?