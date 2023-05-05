Can you tell us a little bit about yourself? My name is Kevin Furber and I am a ‘50 something’ corporate film maker, proud to have been born in Burnley and still living and working from Hapton in a purpose-built studio. Although I travel a lot for larger work projects, working with many international car brands,what I enjoy the most is filming content to help promote local live events many of which are run by Burnley Council. I can’t really introduce myself without mentioning that many years ago I was a successful rally car driver winning at the highest level and driving proportionally for Peugeot Sport in the UK. In my competition career I have been team mates with the late world champions Richard Burns and Colin McRae. I still compete but these days I mainly drive at shows and display events. What shaped my understanding of marketing and promotions is my work with motor manufactures such as Peugeot, Aston Martin and most recently KIA.

How long have you lived/worked in Burnley?

I attended the former Gawthorpe High School in Padiham, and, as my motorsport career took me all over Europe, I moved away from Burnley and lived and worked in in Hull for over 10 years. However, I always intended to come back to Burnley and just before my 40th I made the decision to come back home and enjoy a more rural life style rather than city living in the old town of Hull.

Why did you choose to live/stay/work in Burnley?

When I first moved back, I benefited from the central location for national travel, we are close to airports and easy motorway access, but in reality, it was also the fact that I could buy a house with a garden, space for cars and best of all stunning views and all at affordable money in comparison to city living.

What do you think are the best parts of the town?

That’s a simple answer, it’s the people of Burnley, I love the friendliness. People are so welcoming and happy to help, I see the very best of people as they work so hard to promote community events and I have never seen a town as proud of its own history and its people. When I am out and about filming, I can walk in any business or stop and ask just about anyone to help with filming and as soon as they work out that I’m filming for the positive good of the town they always take time to help, even if they are too shy to be filmed personally. When I work in cities that’s totally different, its so hard to find civic pride in the larger cities.

Is there anything you dislike about Burnley?

Whats not to like? You know its really easy for me to say nothing to dislike as I’m surrounded by positive people who are consistently seeking to improve the local community, so I see nothing but positivity, even with difficult situations with local charites I see amazing people achieving amazing things so every day I’m inspired by people in our town.

How would you describe Burnley to a visitor who has never been here before?