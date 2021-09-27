Musicians from Burnley band formed in the 90s to play again for first time in 25 years in memory of their lead singer

And the gig will be both poignant and emotional as it is in honour of Colin Kennaugh, the band's former founder and lead singer who died in 2020.

Colin was a gifted singer and songwriter and his band Salt of the Earth enjoyed critical acclaim.

In 1997 the band won the title of Best Unsigned Band Britain after beating off competition from 99 other finalists in the contest at Wembley Stadium.

Colin (left) with fellow members of Salt of The Earth who are Jonathan Salisbury (lead guitarist) Juliam Weyer-Brown (bass) and Darren Lee (drums)

One of the members of the biggest bands at the time even became a fan of Salt of the Earth. Howard Donald, who was a member of Take That, attended some of the gigs and sang on one of the tracks called Drink Your Fill, penned by Colin, on the band's second self title second album.

The memorial gig has been organised by Colin's oldest son, Chris who will be taking his dad's place as front man.

He will even play the same guitar his dad owned as he sings some of the songs Colin wrote.

Chris said: "It has taken me several months to organise this gig but once I had the idea in my mind I was determined to make it happen.

Colin (front row second from left) with members of No Comment, the band he joined when he was 18.

"It's going to be a very special night in honour of my dad."

Taking to the stage with Chris at Lowerhouse Cricket Club in Burnley on Saturday, December 11th, are Jonathan Salisbury (lead guitarist) Julian Weyer-Brown (bass) and Darren Lee (drums). Chris managed to track them all down in a bid to bring them together for the memorial gig. The date is just two months after what would have been Colin's 60th birthday.

Rehearsals began last week with one of the members is having to join in virtually as he now lives in Devon.

Liverpool born Colin moved to Burnley as toddler with his family in the mid 60s. He attended Christ the King RC Primary School and the former St Theodore's RC High School for Boys.

Musically gifted from an early age, Colin joined Burnley based band No Comment as the drummer when he was 18. After a couple of years he left to set up his own band, Inside Information. Colin also formed the band Thru the Roof.

Colin was also dad to daughter Zoe and two other sons, Joshua and Simon who have all inherited his musical talent.

In 2011 Colin and Chris auditioned to appear as a duo on Britain's Got Talent under the band name, Salt of the Earth, performing one of Colin's own songs.

Even though he had a happy go lucky personality and loved playing practical jokes, when it came to his music Colin, who moved to live in Winchester, was a perfectionist. Colin was a huge fan of Burnley FC and attended many games over the years.