Musical Clarets fan’s football book for children hits all the right notes

Lifelong Burnley supporter Brian Beresford, who was headteacher at St Thomas’ CE, Barrowford for five years, Whalley CE School for 12 years, deputy head at St James CE, Clitheroe for 10 years and acting headteacher at Bolton-by-Bowland CE, has been very busy since retiring.

He is a familiar face in many local schools, leading Song Workshops in Lancashire and across the north of England as well as writing and publishing 250 pieces of music for schools via One More Time! Music Publishing, and writing a book of short stories and poems for adults entitled ‘Speak of Angels’.

For five years he also worked for University of Cumbria, supporting and assessing student teachers and was also part-time music teacher at Altham CE School for three years.

Brian Beresford

Brian, has now written his first book for children aged 8 to 12, ‘The Midnight Grocer’ has been published by i2i Publishing.

As a father, teacher and headteacher, Brian has always enjoyed storytelling. Whether writing stories or music for children, he aims to bring happiness to the reader, listener or performer. He hopes that his book is one that readers cannot bear to put down.

‘The Midnight Grocer’ tells the story of Chaaya and her football-mad brother, Jaden, who are totally unaware that an incredible experience is about to transform their entire summer holiday.

An amazing 'golden' sound is heard at midnight, and a large shiny object suddenly fills their back yard. Difficult decisions must be made, and the family, their friends and neighbours are affected in the most unexpected ways.

A mysterious stranger with a guinea pig comes into their lives, and Jaden's life changes for ever when he shows kindness to a homeless person. Children and adults face challenges together in a mystery, adventure, football and science fiction story.

Miss S Baloch, Year 6 teacher at St Barbabas and St Paul’s CE School, Blackburn is currently reading the book to her class.

She said: “The book is a great and exciting read for children and equally important and particularly relevant in today’s society.”