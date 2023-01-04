Rob Burrow, who played for Leeds Rhinos and has rare condition MND, discovered that his van, which allows him to travel in his wheelchair, was vandalised while his family was out for an evening Christmas meal in Castleford, West Yorkshire, last month.

His father, Geoff Burrow, took to Twitter to brandish the culprit “scum” and a “disgrace”, and described how they had scratched the back of the van where Rob’s family wheel him in on the ramp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is when Burnley businessman and self-made millionaire Dave Fishwick offered to carry out the repairs for free at his Colne-based minibus company.

Burnley businessman Dave Fishwick, who has vowed to help a former Rugby League player with motor neurone disease after his disability minibus was vandalised.

Writing on his own Twitter account, the Bank on Dave founder said: “I’ve read this terrible story about what happened to Rob Burrow’s wheelchair accessible minibus. I own a company that specialises in minibuses and I will fix Rob’s bus for free.

"[Rob] does so much for good causes; it will be great to help him!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave’s followers were moved by the kind gesture and responded to his Tweet by calling him an “inspiration”, a “local hero” and a “true gentleman”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it isn’t the only festive gift he has offered in the past few months, as it comes not long after he flew Santa in by helicopter to visit pupils at Holly Grove Primary School and listen to their wishes for the big day at a seasonal grotto.

The minibus salesman turned banker set up Burnley Savings and Loans in 2011 to help people survive the financial crash. He went on to film numerous television programmes, including the Channel 4 series Bank of Dave, which details his battle against unscrupulous payday loan lenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also became a Tik Tok sensation when a video he filmed flying in his helicopter garnered 24 million views on the social media platform.