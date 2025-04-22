Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mum of three was the subject of an hilarious prank that the whole of Burnley was able to share this week.

Around 24 posters and stickers, featuring a photo of Shelly Heap, and a rather cheeky slogan, went up overnight in the town on Easter Monday. And the prank, the handiwork of family friend Michael Grattan, didn’t end there.

For when Shelly woke up on this morning she discovered her car, A VW Tiguan R-line, had been covered with posters of her face bearing another saucy slogan! “I was speechless,” said Shelly. “And I wondered how on earth he had managed to do it without my dog Rafferty hearing him and barking.”

Shelly’s colleagues at the EFS in Accrington Road, where Shelly works as an administrative supervisor, found the prank hilarious and it even earned her a free brew when she went to nearby Starbucks for her lunch. “That was definitely a perk, “ said Shelly. “But everyone has been pipping at me all day and messaging me about the posters. They are absolutely everywhere.”

Friends for over 20 years Michael, who runs his own business, Grattans Mobile Valeting, regularly pranks Shelly by posting her number on social media pages she is blocked from seeing advertising tickets for the annual Lowerhouse Cricket Club bonfire. He was prompted to play the trick after Shelly said, that while her husband Ben is captain at the club, she does not have anything to do with ticket selling.

Determined to get him back, game for a laugh Shelly filmed herself ‘breaking into’ Michael’s garden and taking a dip in the hot tub while he was on holiday recently. And while Shelly thought the hot tub joke might put an end to the pranking, Michael had other ideas.

Michael said: “The poster prank took some planning and thanks goes to Lewis Pearce for the printing and coming up with the slogans.”

Game for a laugh Shelly Heap is still smiling after a cheeky poster prank made her 'famous' in Burnley today

Still determined to out do each other, Shelly offered to buy a pint for anyone who takes a poster down and crafty Michael countered this by saying he would buy TWO pints for anyone who left them where they were.

But the last word goes to Shelly who said: “To be continued…”