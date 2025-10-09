Mum-of-two launching Slimming World group in Burnley Wood

A mum-of-two is launching a Slimming World group in Burnley Wood to help people stay fit and healthy.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Consultant Emma Lewis-Lamb will run two sessions on Mondays at the Burnley Wood Community Centre in Springfield Road at 5pm and 6-30pm.

Emma’s groups will discuss food optimising and weight loss while also celebrating victories, sharing real-life stories and practical advice, and lifting each other higher. They will also offer supportive weekly weigh-ins, food inspiration that fits your lifestyle, and a chance to reconnect with your goals.

Emma said: “I am super excited to be opening a group at a new venue and I cannot wait to welcome everyone.”

For more information, contact Emma on 07746264713.