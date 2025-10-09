Mum-of-two launching Slimming World group in Burnley Wood
Consultant Emma Lewis-Lamb will run two sessions on Mondays at the Burnley Wood Community Centre in Springfield Road at 5pm and 6-30pm.
Emma’s groups will discuss food optimising and weight loss while also celebrating victories, sharing real-life stories and practical advice, and lifting each other higher. They will also offer supportive weekly weigh-ins, food inspiration that fits your lifestyle, and a chance to reconnect with your goals.
Emma said: “I am super excited to be opening a group at a new venue and I cannot wait to welcome everyone.”
For more information, contact Emma on 07746264713.