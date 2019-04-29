Multiple donations boost for Pendle Community Hospital

Patients and staff at Pendle Community Hospital continue to benefit from the hard work of volunteer charity Friends of Pendle Community Hospital and the generosity of the local community.

Earlier this month, the Friends of Pendle group delivered a specialist wheelchair and stacking chairs to Reedyford ward in addition to a brand new water fountain donated by a grateful former patient.

Friends of Pendle Community Hospital volunteers Eileen Ashworth, Gerry Newsham and Kath Haworth hold aloft the coffee cups generously donate by Clitheroe-based company, Paper Cups

A busy month for donations continued with the kind-hearted staff at Clitheroe-based Paper Cups providing a supply of top quality cups for use in the Friends of Pendle coffee shop, located in the hospital’s main entrance.

Kath Haworth, chairman of the Friends of Pendle Community Hospital, said: “The Friends work tremendously hard to support our local hospital by providing extras that NHS funding does not pay for.

"We’re grateful for the latest donations which make a real difference to patient care and the success of our hospital coffee shop.”