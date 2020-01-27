MP supports Clitheroe residents in fight to reject new housing development

Between 50 and 60 residents of Hawthorne Place in Clitheroe met with Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans to raise their objections to a new housing proposal of 58 houses at the end of their road.

Persimmon Homes lodged the application with Ribble Valley Borough Council on December 17th, 2019, to build a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroomed terrace, semi-detached and detached properties. According to the applicant's planning statement, the development will aid the council in providing "a wider variety of homes and will help to maintain a five year housing land supply".

Speaking to residents, Mr Evans assured them that viewing the proposed site he could see the already congested cul-de-sac would be unable to cope with the construction traffic and increased traffic the new housing would bring; he agreed with one of the children who had posted on the gate to the field "enough is enough". Residents went onto express their concern that local schools were already oversubscribed and that further development would lead to the loss of more greenfield sites.

Clitheroe vicar, the Rev. Andy Froud, said: "Everyone who I speak to in Clitheroe tells me that this lovely market town is being ruined by new housing developments. Ribble Valley Borough Council's own figures show that the number of new homes required needed by 2028 is 5,600. With eight years to go Ribble Valley Borough Council have granted 6160 to September 2019 and more since. The report reveals that in the next five years 465 homes are to be built in Clitheroe and there are a further 731 with planning consent. We need to plan carefully for the future in a way that provides a good future for our children and grandchildren. On a personal note, I might add I object to conducting funerals at Clitheroe Cemetery when I have to shout over the noise of construction."