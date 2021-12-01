MP encourages people in Burnley and Padiham to apply for apprenticeships at National Grid

Apply now for a National Grid apprenticeship

In its mission to help transform the UK energy sector and reach net zero climate targets the National Grid is recruiting for both Gas Transmission and Electricity Transmission roles at the heart of Great Britain’s energy system.

Research conducted shows that the UK energy sector needs to recruit 400,000 skilled jobs right across the country between now and 2050 to get the UK to net zero. And as such the National Grid are currently looking to hire for their apprenticeship programmes.

They are offering opportunities to foster and shape the skills needed for a green energy future through a mix of studying and hands-on experience, transforming the interest young people have in tackling climate change into a reality.

The schemes can set them on the path of a meaningful career and provide the right environment for them to become, for example, the civil, mechanical and electrical engineers or data analysts of tomorrow.

Burnley and Padiham MP Antony Higginbotham said: “Energy sector apprenticeships are vital to building the workforce that will help the UK tackle climate change. We know young people are passionate about this agenda, and these programmes provide a great opportunity to be part of the generation finding solutions and delivering on climate ambitions at a critical time in the UK’s path to net zero.

“Through a mix of studying at university and practical training at National Grid’s first-class facilities, they can explore different roles and develop their skills in a range of areas.

“I’d recommend that anyone looking for their next step to be in a meaningful role that can help achieve a greener future to apply today.”