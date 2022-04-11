Mourners invited to wear yellow at funeral of courageous Burnley mum (33)
The funeral details have been announced for brave young Burnley mum, Danielle Harker, whose brave battle against bowel cancer, touched the hearts of people across the town.
It will take place at St Leonard's Church in Padiham on Wednesday, April 20th at 11-30am followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery at 1-15pm. Mourners are invited to wear the colour yellow and donations are being received in Danielle's memory for Pendleside Hospice.
Mum-of-two Danielle died in the hospice surrounded by her loving husband Anthony, dad Mark Folley, mum Suzi Wiggins and brother Tom.
Danielle, from Lowerhouse, who had battled Crohn’s Disease since she was 16, was diagnosed with bowel cancer last August.
Inspired by Danielle, who they called a 'Princess Warrior' her family and friends embarked on a number of fund-raising activities for Pendleside Hospice, Crohn’s and Colitis UK, with some of the funds to go to Danielle's children three-year-old Shae and two-year-old Arlo.