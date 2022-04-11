It will take place at St Leonard's Church in Padiham on Wednesday, April 20th at 11-30am followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery at 1-15pm. Mourners are invited to wear the colour yellow and donations are being received in Danielle's memory for Pendleside Hospice.

Mum-of-two Danielle died in the hospice surrounded by her loving husband Anthony, dad Mark Folley, mum Suzi Wiggins and brother Tom.

Danielle Harker, who has died aged just 33, on her wedding day to her husband Anthony.

Danielle, from Lowerhouse, who had battled Crohn’s Disease since she was 16, was diagnosed with bowel cancer last August.