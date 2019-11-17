Mountain rescue called to help injured cyclist in Gisburn

Mountain rescue volunteers at the scene
Members of the Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue team were called out this afternoon after a cyclist dislocated his knee cap while on a popular bike track.

The incident happened just after 1pm at the Gisburn Forest Bike Trails and the cyclist was taken to hospital.

A spokesman for BPMR said: "Today the team were called out to assist a cyclist with a lower leg injury and a dislocated knee cap at Gisburn Forest Bike Trails. He had superb support from his fellow riders so we had a relatively simple job of transporting him back along the forest trails to his friends car after a check up and wrapping him in a Blizzard Blanket. They then transported him to hospital near his home. We wish him speedy recovery."