Police are at the scene of a two-car accident in Colne Road, Burnley, this evening.

It it believed there has been a collision between a Range Rover and VW Golf. Emergency services are on the scene and parts of Colne Road have been cordoned off to traffic.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Officers are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Colne Road, Burnley. The road is closed from Brennand Street through to Rylands Street, please avoid the area if possible."