Mosque launches community clean-up project to inspire pride in Burnley streets

A Burnley mosque is leading a new community clean-up initiative to help tackle litter and fly-tipping.

Ghausia Mosque in Abel Street launched the Burnley Clean Up and Street Champion Projects on Saturday to mark 1,500 years since the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

The projects are the vision of Imam Shaykh Abd Al-Rahman Al-Azhari, who was inspired after noticing the growing problem of litter and fly-tipping on his way to daily prayers.

Speaking at the launch, Shaykh Abd Al-Rahman said: “The Prophet inspired us in so many ways, and one of those was his teaching that purity is half of faith. As British Muslims, we are forever committed to being good neighbours and fostering peace in our diverse community. Burnley is our home; together we must keep it clean, united and safe.”

Participants of the Burnley Clean Up and Street Champion Projects, launched by Ghausia Mosque.

Dozens of volunteers joined the initiative, working alongside Burnley Council who supplied litter-picking equipment. The Imam expressed his gratitude to all involved, saying: “We want to thank all volunteers who came out to help, and especially Burnley Council for their support.

“Council teams do their best, but the mess often returns. Real pride in our communities and environment comes when we all take ownership. Every small action makes a big difference.”

Residents interested in becoming a Street Champion or taking part in the project can contact Ghausia Mosque on 07367 347 144. Alternatively, residents who would like to set up a scheme in their own neighbourhood are encouraged to get in touch with Burnley Council’s Streetscene Team for advice and support.