Pendle YES Hub provides people aged 16 to 24 living in the borough with free training, access to health and wellbeing activities and more. As well as helping people into employment, the Hub also provides services and advice around a variety of issues, including homelessness, domestic abuse, nutrition, CV writing and interview skills.
The Hub has been run by charity Active Lancashire on behalf of Pendle Borough Council during its first year.
Active Lancashire are involved in the delivery of several other programmes and partnerships across the county that help people enter work, connect communities, tackle inequalities and support economic growth using activity and fitness as a motivator.
Other key partners in the hub include Job Centre Plus, Nelson and Colne College and Lancashire Adult Learning.
Jennifer Wilkinson, who has been employed as a result of support at the Hub, said: “I lost my job and DWP saw that I was struggling with my mental health and confidence, so they made me an appointment with the YES Hub.
"I started to go to the activities and I got to meet new friends and I started to get better with my confidence and mental health. The Pendle YES Hub has also got me a new job. The staff are really helpful and I enjoyed all the activities and courses I have done with them.”
Gill Dickson, principal policy officer at Pendle Council, said: “The YES Hub is a great asset for Pendle, providing bespoke support for young people on their employment journey. Getting young people into employment and training is key for our local economy and helps improve health and wellbeing too.”
Adrian Leather, chief executive of Active Lancashire, said: “Some young people have been greatly set back by the effects of the pandemic and found it harder to gain the skills and experience they need to enter employment.
"The Pendle YES Hub has been helping keep young people motivated who may otherwise be demoralized and isolated. The activity sessions are helping boost their confidence while tailored mentoring and support are boosting their skills – it’s a winning combination that will hopefully help hundreds more in the coming years.”