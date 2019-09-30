Missing teen has links to Burnley

Have you seen teenager Virginia Stoian?

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the 15-year-old's welfare as she has been missing from home in Chorley since September 23rd.

She is described as being south European, of medium build, around 5ft 2in. tall, with long, straight, dark brown hair.

It is believed she may be wearing a dark-coloured rain jacket with a pink top underneath.

She has links to Burnley, Manchester, Birmingham and Spain.

PC Calum Roberts-Aldridge, of Chorley Police, said: “We are extremely worried about Virginia and are asking anybody who has seen her to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Similarly we would urge Virginia herself, if she sees this, to contact us to let us know she is safe.”

Anybody with information should get in touch on 101, quoting log number 597 of September 24th.