Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy with links to Burnley.

Jake is missing from Widnes and officers believe he is currently in the Burnley area. He was last seen in Ditchfield Road, Widnes, at around 2-30pm on Friday.

Jake is approximately 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with ginger hair.

He was last seen wearing a black and grey Montirex tracksuit, black baseball cap, black trainers, and carrying a white JD plastic bag.

For immediate sightings, o Jake, please call 999.

If you have any information as to where he might be or previous sightings, call 101 quoting log 1107 of 19th July.