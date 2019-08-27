Memorial walk planned for much loved Burnley teaching assistant

An evening walk has been planned in memory of a popular Burnley teaching assistant.

The walk will take place in memory of Lindsay Birbeck this Thursday at 6-30pm, starting from the Avenue Parade entrance of the coppice, Accrington.

Police have now launched a murder inquiry following the discovery of Huncoat woman Lindsay Birbeck (47) at Accrington Cemetery on Saturday.

Lindsay went missing from home in Huncoat on August 12th. Police had been treating her disappearance as a missing from home enquiry. It is now a murder investigation.

The family have kindly requested that for safety reasons children must be supervised and that no Chinese lanterns are to be lit and let go. There will be a place agreed with the family if anyone wishes to place flowers.