Memorial plaque and bench to be unveiled in tribute to former SELRAP campaigner and Pendle man Derek Jennings
Mr Derek Jennings, who died last October aged 89, was a founding member of the Skipton–East Lancashire Rail Action Partnership (SELRAP) in 2001.
The campaign group has now announced it will unveil a memorial plaque at Colne station at noon on Saturday, April 26th, and then at 12-30pm on the same day there will be a gathering at the Crown Hotel, Colne, before catching the 1-50pm train to Brierfield for the unveiling of the bench at 2pm.
All are welcome to attend.
Mr Jennings also served on the executive committee of SELRAP which campaigns to re-open the closed line from Colne over the Pennines to Skipton, and was a member of the East Lancashire Line Association (STELLA), volunteering to look after both Brierfield and Nelson stations along the route.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.