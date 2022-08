Teams battled it out at Padiham Football Club at the match and fun day.

Organiser Daryl Graham thanked everyone for supporting the day before announcing he is stepping down from fund raising after 12 years.

The town went into mourning when mum of two Katie’s body was found in the Forest of Gisburn in April several days after she went missing. A 50-year-old man has been charged with her murder.