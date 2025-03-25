"You are like Nanny McPhee; when we need you, but think we don't want you, you are always here for us. But when we don't need you, you let us go."

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was how one of the children that Julie Fish, of Padiham, has looked after described her role, and which Julie feels sums up fostering. She has been a foster carer for the past 15 years after convincing her late husband Darral to start fostering after a chance encounter with another couple on holiday.

Julie said: "We'd gone to Egypt on holiday and met a foster family who looked after children with disabilities. They were really honest about fostering and what it was really like. I was worried it would put him off, but I think seeing first-hand the difference they were making was the deciding factor."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Padiham foster carer Julie Fish has looked after over 50 children

When the couple arrived back home in Padiham they started on their fostering journey and have since fostered more than 50 children.

Julie added: "Our first child was a little girl who only weighed 3lb 7oz. I had to use my daughter's Baby Annabel dolls clothes to dress her as they didn't have tiny baby clothes back then. And I still have her, she's mine, we adopted her. We also adopted a little boy who came to us when he was just a few days old and we fell in love with him. If we could have adopted every single child then we probably would have done.”

The couple have moved 30 children on to live in their lasting homes and Julie keeps in regular contact with them. Julie said: "It's been great to see them settled and so loved. It's hard to let go, but we see it as babysitting for a while and it's such a rewarding experience. I am lucky that I have been able to keep in touch with them all and feel very blessed. Our children consider the foster children as their siblings and have been very supportive and accepting.

"We always include them in decisions about fostering and make sure we are never too busy and there for them too, making sure we are always still there for the important things like watching them get an award in assembly. My husband sadly passed away in 2023, but it was such a comfort seeing all the children we have fostered over the years and their adopted families come to the funeral and know the difference we have made to them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Fish with her late husband Darral who died in 2023

County Coun. Cosima Towneley, cabinet member for Children and Families at Lancashire County Council said: "Julie is such an incredible foster carer and it's clear to see how much of an impression she has made on these young people's lives.

"People often have concerns, as Darral did, but I would encourage anybody who is considering fostering to speak to our team who can allay those fears. It is a journey and you can take each step in your own time. There is a lot of support available from other foster carers, including Julie, who is a mentor and helps others in their role, and, of course, the Lancashire team. There are also many different ways in to fostering – anything from looking after children for a weekend to full blown 24/7.

If you're thinking about fostering get in touch with the team on 0300 019 0200, or you can find more information here: Fostering for Lancashire - Lancashire County Council. Foster Care Fortnight 2025, which is the UK's largest awareness campaign for fostering, will run from May 12th to May 25th.