Meander back in time with these 11 old photos of Burnley rivers

By Laura Longworth
Published 24th Jun 2024, 15:24 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 15:31 BST
Meander back in time with these 11 old photos of Burnley rivers.

The images featured here are part of Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year Lancashire Archives volunteer project bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to digitise and make the collections of historic photographs in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The project is funded by the The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.

River Brun at Heasandford, Burnley (c.1910). Credit: Lancashire County Council

1. River Brun at Heasandford, Burnley (c.1910)

River Brun at Heasandford, Burnley (c.1910). Credit: Lancashire County CouncilPhoto: LCC

Old Heasandford Bridge, Burnley (1927). Credit: Lancashire County Council

2. Old Heasandford Bridge, Burnley (1927)

Old Heasandford Bridge, Burnley (1927). Credit: Lancashire County CouncilPhoto: LCC

River Brun at Heasandford, Burnley (c.1910). Credit: Lancashire County Council

3. River Brun at Heasandford, Burnley (c.1910)

River Brun at Heasandford, Burnley (c.1910). Credit: Lancashire County CouncilPhoto: LCC

River Brun running through Bank Hall Grounds, now Thompson Park (opened 1930). Credit: Lancashire County Council

4. River Brun

River Brun running through Bank Hall Grounds, now Thompson Park (opened 1930). Credit: Lancashire County CouncilPhoto: LCC

