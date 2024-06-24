The images featured here are part of Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year Lancashire Archives volunteer project bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to digitise and make the collections of historic photographs in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The project is funded by the The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.
1. River Brun at Heasandford, Burnley (c.1910)
River Brun at Heasandford, Burnley (c.1910). Credit: Lancashire County CouncilPhoto: LCC
2. Old Heasandford Bridge, Burnley (1927)
Old Heasandford Bridge, Burnley (1927). Credit: Lancashire County CouncilPhoto: LCC
3. River Brun at Heasandford, Burnley (c.1910)
River Brun at Heasandford, Burnley (c.1910). Credit: Lancashire County CouncilPhoto: LCC
4. River Brun
River Brun running through Bank Hall Grounds, now Thompson Park (opened 1930). Credit: Lancashire County CouncilPhoto: LCC