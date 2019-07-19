Mayor and schoolchildren join care home residents for open day

The Mayor of Burnley joined residents of a care home for an afternoon tea and other entertainment.

Mayor, Coun. Anne Kelly, visited Dove Court Nursing Home to celebrate the seventh annual national Care Home Open Day.

The home also welcomed groups of children from nearby Ridgewood School and St John’s Primary School as they joined in on arts and craft sessions with residents, whilst children from Barden Lane Primary School sang songs.

The Mayor was in charge of judging the art competition as she made the decision on who would be the worthy winner throughout four different categories – resident, relative, colleague and community member.

The ‘King of Rock and Roll’ then entered the building as an Elvis impersonator serenaded the home with a wonderful selection of songs. Residents especially enjoyed interacting with everyone throughout the day, getting involved in the arts and crafts, and having a sing along to their favourite music.

Catherine Brierley, home manager, said: “It was an amazing day, and wonderful to see the residents enjoying themselves as the community came together inside the home.”