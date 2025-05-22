Max wax at Ella-Mia Hair and Beauty in Sabden for Pendleside Hospice

By Dominic Collis
Published 22nd May 2025, 12:11 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A delightful dozen men from Sabden are preparing for a ‘max wax’ in a village beauty salon, all in the name of charity.

The men have all volunteered to have thier bodies waxed at Ella-Mia Hair and Beauty to raise money for Pendleside Hospice, in memory of Kathy Nutter-Morris.

Organised by salon owner Sam Edwardson, the men will be having their body parts waxed by Sam and her sister Sian on June 29th – keeping to areas where spectators can come and watch – back, chest, underarm and legs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sam said: “Alongside the waxing we will have hot drinks, cakes and a bar on sale, also raffle tickets. We are hping the weather is on our side so some of these will be set up outside. Each man will have a rough time slot for people to come and see the action. Last time we did this event, we raised a whopping £2,600 so it would be amazing to see if we can get near that target again.”

Mark, Kristen, Jason, Sam, Russ, Ben, Adam and Shaune outside Ella-Mia Hair and Beauty in SabdenMark, Kristen, Jason, Sam, Russ, Ben, Adam and Shaune outside Ella-Mia Hair and Beauty in Sabden
Mark, Kristen, Jason, Sam, Russ, Ben, Adam and Shaune outside Ella-Mia Hair and Beauty in Sabden
Read More
Bygone Burnley: The parish church of St Mary and All Saints, Whalley, with histo...

The brave dozen are Shaune Edwardson, Jason Armitage, Adam Tempest, Mark Woodward, Kristen Shipston, Matt Statham, Ciaron Fitzpatrick, Mark Capstick, Russel Edwards, Simon Capstick, Ben Parsons, Gavin Houghton and Chris Dunderdale.

To support the effort, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/samantha-edwardson-3?utm_source=FB?utm_campaign=009.

Related topics:BeautyPendleside Hospice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice