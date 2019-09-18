Match of the day for Briercliffe's young footballers and new shirt sponsors

A Burnley bus driver and junior football team manager has secured a winning sponsorship deal for his club.



Burnley Bus Company, which runs the Mainline service, is getting behind Briercliffe’s Under 7s football team with an exciting new sponsorship deal, thanks to driver and manager Michael Sparks.

The youngsters will now kick off this season wearing a smart new kit bearing the Mainline logo, thanks to a sponsorship agreement between the bus company and Briercliffe Community Football Club.

The team’s eye-catching new look is already a familiar one for Michael, as his day job sees him getting behind the wheel as a driver on the Mainline buses in and around Burnley.

Michael said: “We’re very grateful to Mainline and The Burnley Bus Company for this wonderful support. Through our partnership with Kicks4Cubs we offer younger children the chance to enjoy being involved in grassroots football and being part of a team.

“It would be amazing to think that we might discover a natural match winner, but really it’s all about delivering a fun and exciting group which teaches the young players life skills such as sharing and being part of a team.

“Having said that, many of today’s most famous footballers began their careers as part of a youth team, so who knows, we could be on the way to discovering the Jimmy McIlroy or Leighton James of the future right here in Briercliffe.”

The Burnley Bus Company’s Performance Manager Kevin Timberlake said: “When Michael told us about the great things happening with the young players at Briercliffe, we wanted to put our most famous name right behind the team.

“At Mainline we’re at the heart of everyday life here in Burnley, and it’s our goal to support Briercliffe’s up-and-coming young players. With our man Michael in charge and Mainline on the team shirts, we’re all set to cheer them on to match-winning success.”

Briercliffe Community Football Club was re-formed earlier this year by members of the old Briercliffe Rovers club and Briercliffe’s Community Hub to compete from this season in local grassroots leagues.

Through its partnership with Burnley pre-school academy and football playgroup Kicks4Cubs, Briercliffe CFC offers younger children from 18 months to 7 years a chance to take part in football and develop essential skills such as agility, co-ordination and movement while having fun with their friends.