Master Butcher from Burnley is a national sausage champion

Success has struck again for Burnley butcher Kevin Berkins in a celebration of National Sausage Week.

Kevin, who owns the Fence Gate Inn and the Eagle in Barrow, won big at the Butchers Guild Hall in London, earning the top spot for his Old English Breakfast Pork sausage in the Traditional Sausage category.

No stranger to national recognition for his work, winning accolades for his sausages for many decades, Kevin credits his success to more than 50 years of using quality ingredients to hone his craft and becoming a Master Butcher and member of the Master Chef Association in the process.

He said: "This award is testament to a lifetime of working with food. I am proud we’ve been recognised in this way. Many of our guests and customers at The Fence Gate and The Eagle often remark that our sausages are the best in the country. I am happy they’ve been found to be correct."