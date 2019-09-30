Marvellous Marion celebrates the big 102 at Burnley care home

A remarkable woman from Colne has celebrated her 102nd birthday in a Burnley care home.



Celebrations were in full swing at Dove Court care home as resident Marion Farrington celebrated another amazing milestone in her long life.

Born in Colne in 1917, Marion Farrington lived a family orientated life in the area. During the war, she took on the role as the area’s Fire Guard Captain at the old fire station in Nelson, whilst also working in the Surveyor’s office at the town hall.

Although she was committed to her career, throughout her life, Marion enjoyed other hobbies such as dressmaking and embroidering, as well as also finding herself to be a keen musician as she loved to play the piano.

She married husband Jack in 1936, and they went on to have a daughter named Catherine, but the family has since extended as Marion now has three grandchildren and one great grandson.

To celebrate Marion’s milestone birthday, the home held an afternoon party with residents, family and friends, where Marion enjoyed a lovely buffet lunch and was gifted with many cards, presents and flowers. A beautifull decorated, homemade cake was also enjoyed by all.

When asked her secret to a long life, Marion remarked that everything should be done in moderation.

Dove Court, run by HC-One, is located on Shuttleworth Street and offers support for those requiring residential, residential dementia and nursing care.