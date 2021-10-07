Marsden Park clubhouse to reopen after devastating arson attack

Following the attack that almost crippled Marsden Park Golf Club back in April, Neil Reeves and the Reevolution team are preparing for the grand opening of their rebuilt clubhouse.

On April 20th this year, Marsden Park Golf Club was attacked by two individuals which resulted in the clubhouse requiring a full renovation.

Six months later, Neil and Trudi Reeves will be welcoming the club’s members and visitors back to the club house for the first time since the attack.

Neil and Trudi Reeves, Nick Alderson and Rob Mitton

On Sunday, MPGC will be hosting their Memorial Open which will see players from around the region play at the community’s golf course. Joined by the Mayor and Mayoress and the responding fire department the Reevolution Golf team will unveil the new clubhouse.

In the days following the attack, the club received the support of local companies and organisations along with thousands of people sending their best wishes to the club.

Member Taylor Walsh said: "Marsden Park Golf Club has been a fixture in the community for the better part of 50 years, serving all ages and all backgrounds. We hope Marsden will be here for years to come serving our beloved community."

Owner Neil Reeves said: “We cannot wait to have our members and guests enjoy their beloved clubhouse again.

"The attack has had a devastating effect on our club especially in these challenging times. Not only did it affect our club, but it effected the Moffaltops Bistro that had just joined the club prior to the attack to run the clubs bar and catering.

"We hope that the local community can come and enjoy the club’s facilities and functions moving forward, Tom and Amanda have had a tough time and we want to see the clubhouse enjoyed."