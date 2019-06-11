Map outlines 'likely' areas for new recycling scheme across Burnley and Padiham

A colour map outlining which areas of Burnley and Padiham are likely to come under a new recycling scheme has been released by Burnley Council.

As reported in the Burnley Express yesterday, Burnley Council is considering changes to its recycling scheme which would see half the borough's homes come under a new collection system.

Indicative map of Burnley recycling areas

The map, which features in the agenda for the next council scrutiny committee, which meets on Monday, indicates the likely split, although council chiefs have said the areas are still only "indicative" at this point in time.

Two new wheelie bins to store recycling will be introduced to roughly half of all households across the borough, which will be collected once every four weeks.

The other half of the borough will continue with the current box and bag system collected fortnightly. The areas haven't been decided yet.

Burnley Council claimed the proposed changes followed a review "in light of issues raised by local people."

Indicative map of Padiham and Hapton for recycling areas

The Burnley Express understands that the change will be determined by how much space a household has, as well as the topography of a given area rather than a street by street basis.

For instance, areas with a large concentration of terraced streets, which mainly have back yards, will continue under the existing blue box and white sack system, while areas that mainly have homes with gardens will change to the new wheelie bins system.

The matter will be also discussed at the council's next Executive Committee meeting on June 18th.