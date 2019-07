A casualty had to be cut free by firefighters after a collision involving two vehicles in School Lane.

Crews from Nelson and Colne attended the incident just after 4-30pm yesterday. The man was taken to hospital.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "There was one casualty who required releasing from one of the vehicles by firefighters. The casualty was then left in the care of paramedics at the scene. Crews were in attendance approximately one hour."