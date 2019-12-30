Man (49) dies after being hit by a lorry in Langho

A man has died following a collision in Langho yesterday.

Police were called at around 2pm (Sunday) following reports of a serious collision on the A59 Longsight Road, near to the junction with The Rydings, between a pedestrian and a lorry.

The pedestrian, a 49 year-old man, sadly died at scene.

The road was closed for around two hours while specialist officers attended.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Sgt Andy Ainsworth, of Lancashire Police, said: “An investigation is under way following a fatal collision on the A59 Longsight Road at Langho. A man has died and first and foremost our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to support them. We are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, and has not yet spoken with police, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log 693 of December 29th.