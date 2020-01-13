Man (30) struck with baseball bat and stabbed 'several times' in shocking Brierfield attack

A man is recovering in hospital after being hit by a baseball bat and stabbed in the back whilst sitting on a bench in Brierfield.
Detectives are appealing for information and are urging two people - a man and woman - who are believed to have witnessed the serious assault, to come forward.
Police were called around 4pm on Thursday (January 9th) to reports a man had been attacked on Colne Road, close to the war memorial. It was reported a 30-year-old man had been sat on a bench when he was approached from behind and hit on the head with a baseball bat, before being stabbed in the back. The victim was later taken to hospital for treatment and is recovering.
A 26-year-old man from Nelson was arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed to February 4th.
Det. Sgt Sarah Hargreaves, of Burnley CID, said: “We are investigating after a man suffered serious injuries following an incident in Brierfield. We believe the victim was sat on a bench when he was attacked, suffering several stab wounds. We are appealing for information and are keen to speak to a man and woman, stood at the bus stop opposite the Co-Op shop, who are believed to have seen what happened. If this was you, please come forward as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information can contact police on (01282) 472244 or e-mail 3452@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1021 of January 9.