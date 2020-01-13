Man (30) struck with baseball bat and stabbed 'several times' in shocking Brierfield attack

A man is recovering in hospital after being hit by a baseball bat and stabbed in the back whilst sitting on a bench in Brierfield.

Detectives are appealing for information and are urging two people - a man and woman - who are believed to have witnessed the serious assault, to come forward.

The assault took place at 4pm last Thursday

Police were called around 4pm on Thursday (January 9th) to reports a man had been attacked on Colne Road, close to the war memorial. It was reported a 30-year-old man had been sat on a bench when he was approached from behind and hit on the head with a baseball bat, before being stabbed in the back. The victim was later taken to hospital for treatment and is recovering.

A 26-year-old man from Nelson was arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed to February 4th.

Det. Sgt Sarah Hargreaves, of Burnley CID, said: “We are investigating after a man suffered serious injuries following an incident in Brierfield. We believe the victim was sat on a bench when he was attacked, suffering several stab wounds. We are appealing for information and are keen to speak to a man and woman, stood at the bus stop opposite the Co-Op shop, who are believed to have seen what happened. If this was you, please come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01282) 472244 or e-mail 3452@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1021 of January 9.