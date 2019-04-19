Main road in Burnley closed after fire at former church

A fire at a former church in Burnley has led to the closure of a busy main road.

Colne Road was shut in both directions agter a fire at the former Burnley Baptist Church.

The road was closed from Active Way to Hebrew Road following the fire which started around 3am.

A fire service spokesman said: "The incident involved a three storey derelict building measuring 10mx20m.

"The fire affected all floors of the building and roof. Firefighters used the aerial ladder platform to attack the fire form the roof level.

"Crews also used two handheld jets, one of which was used to prevent fire spreading to adjacent buildings."