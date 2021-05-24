Maggie's anti-litter message to spread after poster competition win

Competition winner Maggie standing next to her mum Liz. Being presented with her prizes by Clean Up Clitheroe founder Miss Jeanette Pateman with help from her son Jack.

Youngsters in Clitheroe were asked to design posters by local resident Miss Jeanette Pateman to help keep the town clean and tidy.

Maggie Ashcroft's design was based on the dangers of animals picking up the litter, so people would think twice about dropping rubbish. Also, to encourage people to use bins to keep Clitheroe a litter free town for everyone to enjoy.

Miss Pateman said: "Maggie’s design will now be used as the achievement certificate presented to young people, residents and schools, who take pride in their local area and go the extra mile in cleaning or clearing area’s for all to enjoy.

Prizes won by Maggie thanks to Hoody Marvellous

"Clean up Clitheroe would like to thank all the young environmental warriors who entered the competition to design a certificate. The purpose being so local schools and individuals can bevrecognised for their hard work and community spirit in cleaning up our small town.