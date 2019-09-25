Macmillan Cancer Support fund-raiser in memory of Barrowford man

A free family fund-raiser – with a ‘hint of sparkle’ - is being held in Barrowford next week to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of a local man.

Kelly Booth and her mum Lynda Pearce are hosting their fourth fund-raiser in memory of Lynda’s brother Steven Speake, who was diagnosed with secondary throat cancer in 2016 and sadly died later that year.

The dynamic duo have so far raised almost £8,000 from their previous events and are hoping to smash their £10,000 target and help even more people living with cancer.

Their latest fun-filled extravaganza is being held at Barrowford School, Rushton Street, Barrowford, on Saturday, October 5th, from 11am to 3pm.

Kelly Booth, a solicitor, said: “This all started after my uncle Steven received his secondary diagnosis in 2016 and we wanted something to distract us and keep us busy. He had a Macmillan Nurse at the time and we thought this would be a great way to give something back to the charity that supported him.”

During the day there will be bouncy castle and ball pool, face-painting, children’s lucky dip and book stall. There will also be a craft stall, cakes and sweets, donut and gingerbread decorating, a Macmillan ‘Bug Rocks’ competition, a tombola and raffle.

And among the 60-plus raffle prizes include a chauffeur-driven Rolls Royce and a meal for two at the Assheton Arms with a boxed bouquet of flowers and a photographer.

Refreshments will also be available, including tea, coffee, prosecco and ales from a local brewery, Northern Whisper, as well as lunches including allergen-free options.

Lynda, a mobile hairdresser, added: “The first year was a great success and every year it keeps getting bigger and better. It’s a fantastic event for all the family, which gets lots of support from the local community and businesses. Hopefully we can go one better this year and surpass our £10,000 target, which would make a huge difference to people facing cancer.”

For further info go to: https://www.facebook.com/MacMillanFamilyFUNdraiserwithaHintofSparkle/