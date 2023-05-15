Cardboard King crowns were delivered to 20 primary schools and nurseries across Nelson, with students being challenged to decorate their crowns as part of an exciting coronation competition, with a trip to London up for grabs for the winner and their family.

The children taking part were invited to wear their decorated crowns in a spectacular procession in Nelson town centre. The judging of the crowns then took place on the stage show of the coronation day itself, with BBC Radio Lancashire's Hussnain Hanif leading the judging from a final 10.

Nelson Town Council councillors made the difficult decision in picking the final three. The two runner-up winners of a special London themed hamper were in third place Zainab Aziz aged seven from Lomeshaye School, and second place Kynley James Gibson aged seven from St John’s Southworth.

Noah Emmott (6) receiving his prize

The top prize winner was lucky Noah Emmott aged six, who had worked very hard on a lovely replica crown with a knitted inside. He wins a trip to London as a special top prize.

Mrs Hutton, teacher and leader of the school council at Whitefield Infant School, said: “The children had a fantastic time decorating their crowns, and were extremely excited when they found out that they could be the lucky winner of a trip to London with their family.”

Coun. Faraz Ahmad, chairman of the Events Committee at Nelson Town Council, said: “A key part of our community is our school children and we were very keen to give them an important role in the day. It was amazing to see all the children in the procession, and we were very happy to be able to give such spectacular prizes for the winners. We've really given them a day to remember.”

The winners

Check out the video of Nelson Town Council's visit to Whitefield Infant School and Nursery here: https://fb.watch/jGqQLBpCt8/

You can learn more about Nelson Town Council on their website: http://www.nelsontowncouncil.gov.uk/