Lucky Linda is latest winner of £1,000 Pendleside Hospice Lottery jackpot

Linda, a supporter of the lottery for many years after being diagnosed with breast cancer, said she wanted to support the hospice as it does so much for the local community.

Linda has won twice previously and was thrilled to receive a call on Friday to say she had won the jackpot.

She said “Remember you have to be in it to win it and I’m so glad I’m in it”

Pendleside Hospice lottery winner Linda Broxup

The lottery has over 33 cash prizes to be won weekly with first prize of £1000 for only £1 a week.

Please contact lottery assistant, Andrea on 01282 440120 for more information if you would like to join the lottery or sign up online www.pendleside.org.uk/lottery

The money raised will help the hospice provide care to local people suffering from cancer and other life limiting illnesses. The cost of providing care increases year on year in response to demand for services.