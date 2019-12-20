Lucky Clitheroe grandmother wins shopping vouchers in time for Christmas

The December winner of Clitheroe Chamber of Trade and Commerce’s "Shop Clitheroe" scheme is local resident Mrs Barbara Wood.

Originally from Carlisle, Barbara, who has four children and six grandchildren, is married to Nick and has lived in Clitheroe for nearly 40 years. Many people will know Barbara as she worked at Beech Grove Care Home, in Low Moor, for 19 years, before retiring which has given her more time to pursue her hobby of DIY.

Presenting Barbara with her £50 of vouchers, Samantha Turner, of John Turner Independent Financial Advice, Fern Court, said: "We are part of 2plan wealth management which is a national advisory firm consisting of financial advisers and mortgage and protection specialists. As the Shop Clitheroe card is free to all customers, we are happy to support this as brilliant value for money initiative.”

Speaking of her win, Barbara said: "That's great and just before Christmas too!"