Loving tributes to former Burnley Mayoress and nurse Brenda Lambert

Mrs Brenda Lambert and husband Tony

Mother-of-four Mrs Brenda Lambert, who lived in Worsthorne, was the devoted wife of the late Burnley Mayor Tony Lambert who died in 2012.

A popular figure around the borough and an active member of the Mayoress' fund-raising committee, Mrs Lambert was described as a caring soul who "wanted to please everybody" by her daughter Lesley Barton.

A former auxilliary nurse and carer in the community, Mrs Lambert devoted her later years to serving the community alongside her husband during his Mayoral year in 2010/11 and also in her second stint as Mayoress, in 2016, supporting Mayor Liz Monk.

Lesley said: "Mum was a very caring person who wanted to make everybody happy. Her patients meant the world to her and she would go above and beyond for them.

"Mum loved her food and enjoyed going out for meals. Mum also loved to chat about anything, she could talk for Great Britain! Sadly, she found it difficult after dad died and would ring all her children up several times a day. She didn't like being on her own.

"Mum loved living in Worsthorne and despite losing dad didn't want to leave the village."

Mrs Lambert was also a popular figure at several local primary schools and regularly went in to read with the children at Worsthorne Primary School. She only recently stepped down as a governor at the Rose School, and the management committee of the Vanguard centre in Trinity.

Former councillor and long-term friend Ida Carmichael also paid a heartfelt tribute.

She said: "My heart is heavy as I have lost a very dear friend, one who I called 'mother' and who in turn called me 'daughter'.

"Brenda Lambert, no more will we watch Burnley at Turf Moor together, enjoy the ladies Luncheon at Towneley Hall and support the Mayoress's fundraising committee together.

"I won't cry because you are gone - I will smile at the memories we created together. Sleep tight till we meet again."

Mrs Lambert was also mother to Gillian, the late Anthony and Philip. She also leaves four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.