Loved ones and musicians in mourning at sad death of Burnley legend Iain Swales

Multi-talented Iain, who entertained Burnley audiences and beyond for decades with his musical skills, died on January 5th aged 59.

His heartbroken wife Carole said: "Iain played nearly every instrument he could lay his hands on including guitars and drums. He was a whole rhythm section on his own, being able to play bass, rhythm and lead guitars.

"Most of all, Iain was imaginative, sensitive and loving. He'd make me laugh and was always fun."

Iain Swales

Carole, who married former Heasandford and Barden High School pupil Iain in 1998, also highlighted how the well-respected musician would lend a helping hand to aspiring musicians across Burnley for decades.

"Iain inspired so many other younger musicians throughout his life. Younger people who wanted to enter the music scene but didn't have the confidence would soon have that after a few guiding words or gestures from Iain. They would be unrecognisable. I am not surprised that so many people loved him," she said.

"That was obvious by how many people packed into Accrington Crematorium for his funeral.

"He will be sadly by many people, but most of all by me. I am still coming to terms with it."

Iain played in several bands over the years in Burnley pubs and clubs as well as festivals across the country.

His first band was Starting Blocks in the 1970s, his love of music inspired at a young age by his uncle David Waddington.

The son of the late Bernard and Margaret, Iain, who died from heart failure, had bravely fought health conditions including diabetes and arthritis for a number of years.