Already 60 people have offered to help, but more are needed on the September 18 Longridge Soap Box Derby race day.

The 30 or so teams racing down Berry Lane will be helping to raised vital funds for local charity and event organiser Longridge Community Action, which is running the event with the assistance of the not-for-profit Love Longridge Business Group.

The poster promoting the new Longridge Soap Box Derby

Why are volunteers needed and what will they be asked to do?

Longridge Business Group spokesman Alistair Sheret said: “There’s a big task ahead, principally on the day of the race, to set up the course and ensure everyone gets the maximum enjoyment, safely. The day will be an incredible showcase for our lovely town.”He continued: “Thousands of spectators are expected from all over Lancashire and beyond to cheer on the weird, wacky and wonderful soap box entrants.”

Alistair said: "Putting on such a great day for the whole community would be impossible without help from willing volunteers….There’s the course to set up, the safety barriers and hay bales to be put in place, the banners positioned and all manner of other jobs. If you’re over 18 years old we’d love to hear from you. It’s a great way to soak up the initial excitement and be in place for the first race. Our lovely sponsors Lancashire Tea will ensure you have fantastic refreshment throughout.”

What is happening at the Derby?

The soap boxes will be specially made wooden motorless novelty vehicles. There will be prizes for the ‘fastest winner’, ‘best dressed’, ‘most innovative design’ and more.

Alistair said: “Those visiting will be able to enjoy watching carefully crafted karts being hurtled down a track which will consist of chicanes, jumps, water features and more.”

Berry Lane will be closed for the race and large outdoor screen will show replays of the action during the day with Ribble FM providing commentary.

To find out more about the Soap Box Derby and how to enter see www.longridgesoapboxderby.co.uk

To register to volunteer email [email protected]