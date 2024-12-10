This nervous little dog was rescued from a house filled with hazardous rubbish.

Glass littered the floor, and the terrier had cuts on her body and face.

The property smelt strongly of urine and faeces. There was no sign of food or water, apart from empty, chewed cans.

Stories like this are common for the RSPCA - nearly 1,500 incidents of neglect were reported in Lancashire from January to September this year alone.

As part of our Homes For Pups mission, the Burnley Express is backing the RSPCA's Christmas campaign to tackle pet neglect.

What has the RSPCA said about the increase in pet neglect?

The RSPCA chief inspector for Lancashire called it a "major concern."

Simon Small said the charity fears this "upsetting" trend will continue and that it is coupled with a "startling" increase in abandonments.

“Sadly, we expect the crisis to worsen as more people tend to struggle with increased costs around Christmas time with presents to buy and extra food shopping - along with energy bills.

"But we can make a difference, which is why we are asking the public to support our appeal, Join The Christmas Rescue, and help our rescuers, veterinary teams, branches, and centre staff, who work tirelessly to give animals the urgent treatment and love that will save their lives."

What has caused the issue?

The RSPCA, which this year celebrates its 200th anniversary, believes the problem is down to more people becoming pet owners during the Covid-19 pandemic and many now facing financial difficulties.

How bad is the problem locally?

In Lancashire, there were 1,425 incidents of neglect in nine months. This equates to a 9% increase from the year before.

The RSPCA's Lancashire East branch sees neglected, poorly, and starved dogs come into the animal centre with untreated medical conditions.

Sue Abraham, foster coordinator, said: "They can end up [in a situation where] they're not going to see the vets or they're not having any medical treatment. If they've got skin problems, it can cause fur loss."

How are animal charities being impacted?

Many animal sanctuaries nationwide are in crisis. Too many dogs are being abandoned and require new homes. Rescues face soaring vet and food bills as they care for more unwanted dogs. Many are full and do not have room for any more pets. Our campaign, Homes For Pups, aims to raise awareness of the crisis and help find loving families for dogs to ease the pressure off charities.

What happened to the little neglected terrier?

She was removed from the property with the help of police and taken to the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for treatment. She fully recovered and the RSPCA’s Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch rehabilitated and rehomed her.

How can we help neglected animals in Burnley, Pendle, and the Ribble Valley?

Simon said: “To help more neglected animals we must work together to make it a happy Christmas for every kind. We’re calling on everyone who believes that no animal should be left to suffer this Christmas to donate to our appeal today.”

To help the RSPCA rescue more animals visit rspca.org.uk/winterappeal