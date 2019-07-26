Little girls with big hearts declare war on litter in Towneley and beyond

Two young girls have declared war on litter after seeing two local beauty spots ruined by rubbish.



Best pals Jess Fitzpatrick (9) and eight-year-old Evie Stafford took it upon themselves to collect several bags of litter from a river near to the playground in Towneley Park as well as Starkey Bottoms in their home town of Colne.

Jessie and Evie aren't happy with the amount of litter in our local beauty spots

Jess' proud mum Katherine said: "It all started when my husband and I took Jess and her best friend Evie to Towneley to walk our dog.

"The girls went to play in the river while we sat on the grass enjoying the sunshine whilst the girls played. Sometime later they appeared with their arms full of rubbish that they'd collected from the river and asked if I had a bag to put it in. They then continued to collect rubbish from the river and placed in the bag and received lots of positive comments from passers-by.

"The girls were both so surprised at the amount of rubbish in the river and made a comment that most of it was from adults and that we should all be trying to protect our environment."

Later that day the girls, who attend Christ Church Primary School in Colne, wanted to go out again and promptly collected a lot more rubbish from Starkey Bottoms.

Katnerine added: "We are very proud of the girls for using their own initiative for this activity and I am going to write to the local council and request litter pickers and some gloves for them to use as they want to go out again in the local area. t

"They would also like to arrange for some of their friends to join them, perhaps after the holidays, so that even more rubbish can be collected and disposed of correctly.

"I know they will both girls would be over the moon to see their hard work and initiative recognised in the paper. Perhaps this good news story will inspire others to do the same or not throw rubbish in the first place."