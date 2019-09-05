Little girl makes big splash for Pendleside Hospice

A little girl has made a big splash for Pendleside Hospice, by completing a two mile swim.

Nine-year-old Emily-Grace Broughton, who has been swimming for three and a half years, took on the challenge at Pendle Wavelengths, Nelson, where she attends regularly for swimming lessons.

The amazing youngster raised a superb £510 through sponsorship and said that she would like to thank everyone who sponsored her. She received support from her family and friends plus her school and church.

Her mum, Pauline Broughton said that she was extremely proud of her daughter and attended Pendleside Hospice with Emily-Grace to present her cheque to fund-raiser Jo Applegate.

Emily-Grace is already planning her next fund-raising challenge which is to hopefully complete a five mile sponsored swim.

Pendleside Hospice costs over £4m. to run each year, of which the Hospice gets 22% of its funding from the NHS. This means that the hospice needs to raise over £3 million from charitable donations.