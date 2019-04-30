Line-up announced for Burnley's 42nd May Day Festival

Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner will be the guest speaker at Burnley's annual May Day Festival this year.

The senior Labour MP is following in the footsteps of her leader Jeremy Corbyn and Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell who have spoken at the event in recent years.

The 42nd annual festival takes place again this May Day bank holiday, Monday May 6th. It is one of very few in the country that has been held every year since the May Day bank holiday was established in 1978.

This year’s festival will again take place at Towneley Park and features the usual fun fair, donkey rides and stalls in the marquee.

The ever popular Pendle Dog Agility Club will be performing two of their amazing dog agility displays for us. There will be a children’s story teller, a drumming group and a live band as well as the usual brass band at the front of the parade.

Peter Thorne, festival organiser, said: "Our main speaker is Angie Rayner, Shadow Education Secretary. We are once again much obliged to our MP Julie Cooper for arranging this for us.

"Julie will also be speaking along with Burnley’s own MEP Wajid Khan, Paul Jenkins of UAF and a speaker from UNISON to talk about the dispute over sleep-in allowances at Alternative Futures Group."

The day will begin with a parade from the town hall to the park, setting off at noon. The parade will be led as usual by the Red Rose brass band who will also play at the event.

Events at the park will start around 11am with the funfair and the various charity and trade union stalls around the field and in the marquee. The speakers will follow the arrival of the parade at around 1pm.

The Clarion Choir will commence proceedings with short song recital and Red Rose Band will play later in the afternoon followed by the band Badger Sett.