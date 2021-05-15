Leyland's football freestyler Liv Cooke reveals her secrets of success in new book

Liv Cooke

Her ball-juggling skills have won her world titles and millions of fans .

Now she is set to pass on some of her tips for success in a new book.

Liv, 22, from Leyland, was forced to give up her dreams of a conventional football career after sustaining a knee injury in her teens.

Liv's new book

But her subsequent freestyle stardom has seen her amass 4.5million followers on TikTok, as well as earn her roles as a BBC sports presenter and a UEFA ambassador.

Her skills have been featured in TV adverts and trailers and she also has her own businesses.

Liv, who now lives in Manchester, holds five freestyling records.

Octopus imprint Cassell will publish her book The Way to Win in September. It is now available to pre-order.

Liv “will show readers how to dream big and achieve success by taking them on a journey of self-development”, says the publisher.

She will open up about the highs and lows on her road to becoming the a world champion freestyle footballer.

And she will share an easy-to-follow, 10-step guide to help readers achieve their dreams

Liv said writing the book had been a great experience.

And she has decided to donate her advance and royalties to grassroots football clubs and a foundation helping homeless people in the Manchester area.

She said: “I loved every minute of writing this!

“It was 18 months in the making.

“I want to say a big thank you you to my publisher for their patience and allowing me the creative freedom I needed in order to bring my vision to life.