Lexie (six) toast of her Burnley school after winning over £50 worth of 'rainy playtime' games for classmates

Lexie (six) was the winner of the design an Easter egg competition, run by newly launched Burnley Eats, to give youngsters a project for the half term and the chance to win a prize package worth £100, which included £50 of resources for the winner's school.

Burnley's own celebrity DJ Nadia Lucy went along to the school in Rosewood Avenue to present the prizes of a £25 toy voucher for Lexie along with a £25 voucher for Yankee Kitchen takeaway who feature on the Burnley Eats app.

And Burnley Eats owners, who had around 100 entries for the competition, went a little over the £50 budget to buy a selection of 'rainy playtime' games and toys for the school which included Pop'up Pirate, Top Trumps and Snakes and Ladders.

Prize winner Lexie with ? , Karl Greenwood who is sales director of Burnley Eats and DJ Nadia Lucy (photo by Rowenna Baldwin)

And Burnley up and coming documentary maker Rowenna Baldwin of Hare Moon Films was on hand to take photos and make a film of the handover.